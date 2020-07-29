GOP Lawmakers Plan To Remove Householder As Speaker

(ONN) – Ohio House Republicans informally voted during a strategic meeting on Tuesday to remove Larry Householder as Speaker of the House.

The formal vote to remove Householder will be on Thursday.

Householder was arrested last week and charged with racketeering as part of a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Householder and four associates are accused of a pay-to-play scheme involving legislation to bail out Ohio’s two financially struggling nuclear power plants.

Neither Householder (pictured below) nor his attorney has commented, and Householder has ignored calls for him to resign.

House Democratic leadership issued a statement on the vote, saying in part: “removing Householder from the dais was a necessary decision and one that should not have required so much debate and hand wringing.”