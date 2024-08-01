Governor Against Initiative That Would Remove Politicians From Redistricting Process

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is against a constitutional amendment concerning redistricting that Ohioans will see on the November ballot.

The amendment’s goal is to end gerrymandering in Ohio by creating a group of 15 citizens to create the maps instead of politicians.

The group would evenly be split among Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

However, the governor says he believes if the ballot initiative passes in November it would lead to more gerrymandering in the state.

Instead, he is calling on the state of Ohio to take up a similar map-drawing process to Iowa which has a five-member bipartisan commission to draft legislative maps.

Those maps are then passed on to the state’s legislature who can either accept, reject or modify those maps.