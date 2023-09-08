Governor And GOP State Reps Say Young Should Resign

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling on a Republican State Representative from the Akron suburb of Green to resign.

It comes a week after Representative Bob Young was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order that was issued during a separate arrest in July.

“These are some serious charges. It’s not a good situation, so I think he should resign,” the governor said.

34 Ohio House Republicans released a letter calling for Young to resign.

Police say Young was initially arrested for assaulting his wife, then arrested for calling someone who has a protection order against him.