(ONN) – Ohio’s primary election is on March 19th and Republican Governor Mike DeWine has made an endorsement in the U.S. Senate race.

DeWine announced that he and his wife Fran are endorsing Matt Dolan for U.S. Senate.

He chose Dolan over his current secretary of state Frank LaRose and Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno.

The winner of the Republican primary will take on incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.