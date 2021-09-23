Governor Announces New Vaccine Incentive Program

Governor DeWine has announced a new vaccine incentive program aimed at younger Ohioans,

DeWine says the Vax-to-School initiative is open to those between the ages of 12 and 25 who are fully vaccinated.

They can enter drawings for one of five $100,000 scholarships, along with 50 $10,000 scholarships.

Money for the program will come from Ohio’s share of federal COVID relief funds.

The Vax-to-School incentive program is similar to the governor’s Vax-a-Million program from earlier in the year.

Prizes will be announced Monday through Friday beginning the week of October 11th.

More details will be announced soon, including how to register.