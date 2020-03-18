Governor Asking Businesses To Take Temperature Of Employees

Governor DeWine is asking businesses to take the temperature of their employees every day to make sure they’re not coming down with coronavirus.

“Businesses should do everything they can to monitor their workforce. We’re dead serious about employers taking temperatures. We’re expecting them to do this.”

The governor says they’re taking this one step at a time, but it they find that they can’t get employers to take temperatures, they’ll have to go to the next stage and close everything down unless it’s essential.

At his Wednesday update, it was announced that there were 88 confirmed cases in Ohio in 19 counties.