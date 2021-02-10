Governor Asking School Districts To Develop Plan To Address Learning Loss

(ONN) Some students in Ohio have suffered academically because of the strains the pandemic has put on education.

With the help of state and federal money, Governor Mike DeWine wants schools to make plans to help them.

New data shows students are falling behind throughout the state.

Schools saw a decrease of enrollment by about three percent and more high school students dropped out.

DeWine is asking each school district in the state to create a plan by April 1st to help students get caught up.

Options include extending days or school years, tutoring or adding summer classes.

Findlay City Schools says, due to the loss of instruction related to COVID-19, students will report to school on Wednesday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 17 which would have typically been a remote learning day. Students will return back to the four-day model the week of February 22, 2021.