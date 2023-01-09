Governor Bans TikTok From State-Owned Devices

The number of Republican governors banning TikTok on government devices is growing and now includes Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

FBI officials are concerned about TikTok owner – the Chinese company ByteDance.

There are concerns over the potential for the Chinese government to collect U.S. user data.

Governor DeWine signed five executive orders moments after being sworn in for his second term.

One of those executive orders bans the downloading of any applications owned by certain Chinese companies onto state-owned electronic devices.