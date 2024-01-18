Governor Calling On Lawmakers To Regulate Delta 8 THC

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling on lawmakers to regulate the sales of a cannabinoid known as delta 8.

DeWine says the products are too easy to buy and purchases should be age restricted.

He warned the products need more regulation and could be deceiving to kids as candy.

The Ohio Poison Control Center reports that over the last three years, there have been at least 257 reports of delta 8 poisonings here.

Last year there were 102 of them, including 40 involving children under the age of six.

Currently, there are no laws restricting the sale of delta 8.