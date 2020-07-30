Governor Calls For Emergency Rule To End Booze Sales Earlier

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he continues to have grave concerns about the spread of COVID-19 at establishments that serve alcohol for onsite consumption.

The governor is asking the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to enact an emergency rule that would stop the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. nightly.

Guests would have to finish drinks they already have in front of them by 11 p.m.

The rule would also raise the number of drinks people can purchase with to-go orders to three.

If the commission approves the rule at an emergency meeting on Friday morning, the governor says he would sign an executive order to make it effective Friday night.

The governor said he’s mindful of the economic impact but we must slow the spread of the coronavirus.