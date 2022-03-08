Governor Calls Summit To Plan For Possible Ukrainian Refugees

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has convened a summit of service organizations to ensure Ohio’s preparedness to welcome Ukrainian refugees, if asked.

The governor says the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will bring together various organizations that could play a role in the relocation of Ukrainian families at a summit in northeast Ohio on March 17th.

The organizations will include resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities and others interested in supporting Ukrainians.

“Like many Ohioans, I am disgusted by the senseless aggression of the Russian military and want to support Ukrainian families being driven out of their country,” DeWine said.

“While we do not yet know what role Ohio will play in helping these families, I want us to be prepared when the time does come.”