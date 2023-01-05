Governor Cites Youth Smoking Epidemic In Veto Of Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have blocked cities from banning the sale of menthol cigarettes, as well as candy-flavored vaping products.

DeWine made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday with state health department officials.

“On December 15th the General Assembly passed a bill that would prohibit local governments from enacting laws to would discourage the use of tobacco. This measure is not in the public interest and therefore I have vetoed this bill.”

DeWine called youth smoking an epidemic that he says is exacerbated by flavored products on the market.