Governor Concerned About Increase In Coronavirus Cases

Governor DeWine in a COVID-19 update on Friday said more than 1,500 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, a number he calls “very alarming.”

The governor said he’s particularly concerned because the rolling 21 day average is back over one-thousand new cases per day.

DeWine also sent his well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from their cases of the coronavirus.

DeWine and his wife met in person with Trump during his September 21st rally near Dayton.

Both the governor and First Lady were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and were awaiting the results.

Hancock Public Health on Friday was reporting a total of 779 cases, of which 70 are active, and 13 deaths from the virus.