Governor Concerned About Rise In Cases As Weather Cools

Governor DeWine says it appears we will have a tough winter ahead of us in dealing with the coronavirus.

“Things will get better, but in all likelihood they will get worse before they get better,” DeWine said in his Tuesday COVID update.

The governor says overall cases and hospital admissions are still increasing.

On Tuesday, the state reported more than 1,400 new cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases in the state stand at 171,626 and 5,017 Ohioans have died from the virus.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Both Hancock and Putnam are considered a “high incidence” county.