Governor Critical Of Federal Proposal On Charter School Funding

(ONN) – A federal proposal that would limit funding for new charter schools is getting pushback from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The governor co-signed a letter with 17 other governors criticizing the proposal.

The law would require new charter schools to prove that their public districts are over-enrolled in order to receive funding.

The governors argue charter schools provide high-quality public school education to underrepresented communities.

But critics argue that charter schools take away much-needed federal dollars from public schools.