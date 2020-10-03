Governor Declares Day Of Prayer For Those Affected By COVID

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4th as a Day of Prayer related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor says the Day of Prayer is for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently contracted the coronavirus, and for all of those suffering from or impacted by the virus.

DeWine and his wife Fran met in person with Trump during his September 21st rally near Dayton.

Both the governor and First Lady were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and the results came back negative.

(above picture courtesy of Governor DeWine)