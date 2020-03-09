Governor Declares State Of Emergency Amid First Coronavirus Cases

Three Ohioans have tested positive for coronavirus and the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Governor DeWine and health officials held a news conference on Monday afternoon to announce the positive tests.

He says all three individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus are from Cuyahoga County.

“It’s important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in Ohio,”

The governor says the state of emergency is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate their response.

