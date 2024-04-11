Governor Delivers State Of The State Address

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered his annual State of the State Address and it focused on helping Ohio’s children thrive.

Over the one hour and three minute speech he laid out some initiatives on child safety, health, and how to help them succeed.

DeWine then announced a new childcare choice voucher program for families of 8,000 more children to access childcare.

The governor also proposed expanding the state’s mobile response stabilization service to help children in a mental health crisis, he proposed an initiative to ensure every child who needs glasses, gets them, and he called on the legislature to ban flavored tobacco products statewide and ban intoxicating hemp known as delta-8.

The governor also discussed his support of a measure requiring schools to minimize smart phone use by students in classrooms to help with grades and alleviate mental health issues.