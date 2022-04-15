Governor DeWine Announces COVID Diagnosis

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

The governor says he’s been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat.

To follow CDC COVID-19 diagnosis protocols, the governor is in quarantine.

He received a monoclonal antibody treatment on Friday.

First Lady Fran DeWine is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative.

Both Governor DeWine and the First Lady are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.