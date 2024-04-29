Governor Disappointed In Delay Banning Menthol Cigarettes

(ONN) – There is an update on the battle concerning menthol cigarettes in Ohio.

The Biden Administration is delaying a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes.

In a statement, the Health and Human Services secretary cited “immense” feedback to the proposed ban as the reason for the delay.

He says there needs to be more discussion that will take significantly more time.

A ban had been expected last year, but the regulatory deadline was then moved to March.

Ohio Governor MikeDeWine issued a statement saying, “I am deeply disappointed in President Biden’s decision to delay banning menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products. A new generation of Americans is becoming addicted to nicotine because of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol. We need a uniform national flavor ban right away!”