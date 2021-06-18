Governor Ends Ohio’s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration

Governor DeWine is officially ending Ohio’s COVID-19 state of emergency, effective on Friday.

On Thursday, the Governor announced the end to the 15-month-old state of emergency now that Ohio had reached a 57-percent vaccination rate for people 18 years and older.

Nursing home guidelines are also being lifted, which will remove limits on the number of visitors.

DeWine continued to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated as data shows the vast majority of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are from those who have not been vaccinated.

Blanchard Valley Health System recently said it will continue asking people to wear a mask at their locations, even if they are vaccinated. Read more about that by clicking here.