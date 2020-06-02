Governor “Fully Intends” To Have School In The Fall

Governor Mike DeWine says he “fully intends” for Ohio school students to return to class for the start of the next school year.

Speaking Tuesday afternoon, he said the state will offer guidance for K-12 schools, but it will be up to each school district to set a timeline.

Kids haven’t been in class since the middle of March, when they began what was supposed to be a three-week “extended spring break” to lessen the spread of coronavirus.