Governor Gives Go-Ahead For All Fall High School Sports

Governor DeWine in his Tuesday coronavirus briefing said his office will be issuing an order allowing all high school sports to go forward this fall.

The order will include both contact and non-contact sports.

He says the order will also allow for schools to move their fall sports to the spring.

As previously hinted at by DeWine, the order will prohibit spectators other than family members and people close to the child who is playing.

Schools will determine exactly who is allowed to attend games.

Governor DeWine said he hopes that the desire to have fall sports will inspire athletes and all of us to do everything we can to be as safe from COVID-19 as possible.

Of course, you’ll be able to hear all the action of Findlay Trojans football right here on WFIN.