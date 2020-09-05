Governor Grants Browns & Bengals Variance To Sports Order

Governor DeWine is granting the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals a variance to the section of the state’s sports order that details how many spectators may be allowed to attend games.

DeWine says both teams will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans at two home games.

Fans must wear a mask and use the designated entrance for their ticket.

The games are as follows:

-September 17th: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

-September 27th: Washington at Cleveland Browns

-October 4th: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

-October 25th: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

The order the governor released in August said outdoor spectators would be limited to 15 percent of the venue’s capacity or 1,500 people, whichever is less.

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

DeWine spoke with both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals organizations to inform them of the variances.