Governor Implores Ohioans To Refocus In Battle Against COVID-19

In a special address to the people of Ohio on Wednesday, Governor DeWine said Ohio is sliding down a very dangerous path when it comes to the coronavirus.

He says the fact that Ohio’s once-flattened curve is starting to sharpen and spike should be a jarring reminder to people about how quickly our fate can change.

DeWine said Ohioans flattened the curve once and we can do it again.

He’s urging people to wear a mask every time they go out in public regardless of the alert status of their county.

“This virus will end, and don’t we all want to be around when it does?”

The governor didn’t issue any new health orders but did reiterate that as governor he will take whatever action is necessary to protect Ohioans.

He said any new orders would be a discussion for another time.

Ohio was at 69,311 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday and 3,075 deaths.

Hancock County was at 98 cases and one death.

Hancock County is at the lowest alert level.