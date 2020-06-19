Governor Imploring Ohioans To Continue Wearing A Mask

Governor Mike DeWine says it’s “very, very, very important” that Ohioans continue to wear face masks in public.

Speaking on CNN Friday morning, DeWine said he’s trying to do two things at once: reopen the state’s economy while keeping Ohioans safe.

When asked if he would consider shutting down the state again if cases of COVID-19 spike, he said he’s not ruling anything out but that they have “some tools that we need to use first.”

He said one of the tools they have is more testing and more tracing.

