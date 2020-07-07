Governor Issues Face Mask Order For Hardest Hit Counties

(ONN) – Governor DeWine has announced that the Ohio counties that are seeing the highest rates of COVID-19 infection will be under a face-covering order beginning Wednesday.

DeWine said that health commissioners in the seven counties under a level 3 public health emergency alert have asked him to issue the blanket health order.

That will include Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull Counties, but that could change as case numbers rise or fall.

Residents of those counties will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor or outdoor shared spaces in which they cannot maintain social distance.

The state recently unveiled a color-coded map to show how bad the pandemic is in each county.

Hancock County is on the yellow level, which is the lowest alert level.