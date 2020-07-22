Local News WFIN Top Story 

Governor Issues Travel Advisory For People Coming To Ohio

WFIN

In addition to the mask order that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued on Wednesday, he is also putting a travel advisory into place in Ohio.

It will require residents of nine states (so far) to quarantine for 14-days after coming to the Buckeye State.

It also applies to Ohioans who visit those areas and then return home.

Get more on the travel advisory by clicking here and in the governor’s tweets below.

 