Governor Issues Travel Advisory For People Coming To Ohio
In addition to the mask order that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued on Wednesday, he is also putting a travel advisory into place in Ohio.
It will require residents of nine states (so far) to quarantine for 14-days after coming to the Buckeye State.
It also applies to Ohioans who visit those areas and then return home.
Get more on the travel advisory by clicking here and in the governor’s tweets below.
Today, I’m announcing a travel advisory for all individuals coming into #Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for #COVID19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/hrtbAOvDiv
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020