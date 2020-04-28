Governor: Masks Not Mandated For Retail, But Owners Can Require It

Ohioans won’t be required to wear masks when they go out in public as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the state.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he paid attention to the feedback he received after Monday’s press briefing suggesting people should wear face coverings.

Despite face coverings not being a requirement, they are still highly recommended.

And the governor says business owners can require it.

He says the recommendation that masks be worn came from business owners to protect employees.

“They can make a decision that those coming in the door need to wear a protective covering.”