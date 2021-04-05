Governor: ODH Consolidating Health Orders

(ONN) – Governor DeWine has announced revised health orders that he says will help protect Ohioans while simplifying guidance for upcoming events such as proms, weddings and fairs.

The governor said that the measures from the Ohio Department of Health will be familiar, but will be easier to keep track of for individuals, organizations and businesses alike.

Masks are still required in public, indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces where adequate social distancing is not possible.

The orders will still limit gatherings to groups of 10, but individual 10-person “pods” can participate in a larger activity – such as dining at a restaurant or attending a sporting event – with other pods as long as social distancing can be observed.

The new orders go into effect immediately.