Governor Optimistic Football Buckeyes Will Play Season

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is remaining optimistic that the Ohio State Buckeyes football team will take the field this fall.

Sources reported over the weekend that DeWine had renewed his season tickets to Buckeyes home games at Ohio Stadium.

DeWine commented on the chances of the Buckeyes playing this year and said he thinks the Big Ten will figure out a way to have games, but it’s too early to know if fans will be sitting in the seats or watching the game on TV.

As it currently stands, the Buckeyes are scheduled to host in-state rival Bowling Green at the Horseshoe on September 5th.