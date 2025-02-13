Governor Ordered By Judge To Ask For Unclaimed Pandemic Funds

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is under a judicial order to ask the federal government for unclaimed funds that the state turned down four years ago.

The judge is ordering DeWine to ask the US Department of Labor for an estimated $900 million in federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

It’s funding that the state turned down in 2021.

More than 300,000 Ohioans joined a class action lawsuit to release the funds.

Governor DeWine’s office had no immediate comment on the order.