Governor Orders Flags Lowered For Bus Crash Victims

(From the Office of the Governor)

In honor of the lives of those killed in the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District bus crash, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Tuscarawas and Stark counties, at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower from sunrise on November 15, 2023 until sunset on November 18, 2023.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Six people were killed, including three students, in the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County on Tuesday.