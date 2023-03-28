Governor Orders Flags Lowered In Remembrance Of School Shooting Victims
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office issued the following statement on Tuesday:
“In accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America and in remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on March 31, 2023.”
In accordance with the order issued by the President and in remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville, I’ve ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on March 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ADc2pX03E9
