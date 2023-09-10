Governor Orders Flags Lowered On 9/11 Anniversary

In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, Monday, September 11, 2023.

The governor is asking all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks.