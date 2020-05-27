Governor, Others Condemn Threat Made To Ohio Lawmakers

(ONN) – Ohio’s governor and several key Ohio lawmakers have come out with strong condemnations of a threat that was made against State Representative Emilia Sykes of Akron, and her father, State Senator Vernon Sykes.

Governor Mike DeWine said in a written statement that the threat was reprehensible and was unconscionable to threaten someone with violence for doing the job they were elected to do.

Akron police have not released any details regarding the threat outside of the fact that it was delivered via phone.

Senator Sherrod Brown said on Twitter, “Leader Emilia Sykes and Senator Vernon Sykes are effective leaders in our state and have always fought hard for Northeast Ohio.

This type of hatred must not be tolerated.”