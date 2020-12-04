Governor Outlines Plan For COVID Vaccine Distribution

(ONN) – At a special news conference Friday afternoon, Governor DeWine said that as many as 660,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in the Buckeye State before the end of the year, a much higher amount than originally anticipated.

He said the first batch of doses, around 100,000, should arrive around December 15th.

While DeWine stressed that there are many factors at the federal level that could lower that number, he nonetheless said that many of Ohio’s most at-risk, frontline medical workers, first responders and elderly patients in nursing homes could receive a vaccine within the next several weeks.

More than 450,000 Ohioans have contracted the virus, and nearly 6,900 have died.

