Governor Plans To Extend Curfew Again

Governor DeWine says the state’s COVID-19 curfew will be extended again.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was set to expire this weekend.

DeWine said even with the numbers trending down, they remain too high to rescind the curfew.

The curfew originally went into effect on November 19th.

The governor reminds people that the curfew does not apply to those who are going to and from work or have a medical emergency or need medical care.

And he says the curfew is not intended to stop people from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy.

He says picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering delivery is permitted, but establishments must stop serving food and drink at 10 p.m.