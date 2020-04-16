Governor: Process of Reopening Ohio To Begin May 1st

Governor DeWine says he will begin the process of reopening Ohio on May 1st.

During Thursday’s news conference, DeWine said he’ll do so with the help of his economic advisory board.

While the governor says that the economic health of Ohio is as important as the health of its residents, opening up businesses and schools must be done gradually to prevent a relapse of COVID-19.

As Governor DeWine looks ahead to reopening Ohio, health director Dr. Amy Acton says residents must maintain safety precautions.

She says hand washing, social distancing and the use of face masks will help to keep the number of coronavirus cases down.

Acton says that as more and more restrictions are lifted, the chance of reinfection grows.