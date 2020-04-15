Governor Rallying Ohioans To Beat Michigan…On The Census

Michigan can’t beat Ohio State on the football field anymore but they might beat the Buckeye State at something else even more important.

And that’s why Governor DeWine is issuing a challenge to all Ohioans: let’s beat Michigan when it comes to the U.S. Census.

During his COVID-19 update, DeWine says the Buckeye State lags a bit behind Michigan when it comes to completing the 2020 Census forms.

He says it’s important for everyone to take part, since census numbers help determine federal funding for states as well as their number of U.S. Representatives.

Fill out the census here.

(picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)