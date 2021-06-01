Governor Reminding People To Get Vaccinated As Health Orders Are Lifted

As Ohio’s pandemic health orders are lifted on Wednesday, including the statewide mask mandate, Governor DeWine says it’s still important to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask indoors.

DeWine said Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic, and with more than 5 million Ohioans having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we’re getting back to the lives we want.

However, he says it’s important to remember that there are still many Ohioans who are not vaccinated and remain at risk.

He says it’s important for those not fully vaccinated to wear a mask indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.