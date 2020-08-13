Governor Says Details On High School Sports Coming

Governor DeWine in his Thursday coronavirus briefing said he’ll be releasing details on Tuesday about the fall high school sports season.

He said the decision about whether to have sports will ultimately be made by parents and schools.

He said the number of fans will be restricted and hinted that spectators will be limited to parents and immediate family members.

“This will be a little disruptive for some people but what we want to make sure is that the parents, people who mean a lot to that particular child have the opportunity to see them,” the governor said.

He said everyone wants to see the young athletes competing and to have their season, but it will need to be done as safely as possible.

DeWine’s Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus updates are typically held at 2 p.m.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently announced an adjusted football schedule for the upcoming season.