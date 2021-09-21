Governor Says National Guard Driving School Buses Is An Option
Ohio is considering using National Guard members to drive school buses.
It’s a step already taken in other states and Governor Mike DeWine says it’s also a possibility here.
Drivers are needed statewide as some families struggle with canceled routes due to a bus driver shortage.
In some districts office staff, mechanics and substitute teachers with the proper license are driving buses.
Columbus City Schools is even considering paying parents to drive their children to and from school.