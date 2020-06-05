Governor Says Ohio Golf Tournaments Can Allow Fans

Governor DeWine said Friday that Ohio golf tournaments like the Marathon Classic in Toledo and the Memorial in Dublin can allow patrons if safety measures are in place and followed.

The Marathon Classic is set to be played July 20 – 26 in Sylvania.

The Memorial will take place from July 13 – 19 in Dublin, which is just outside Columbus.

The Memorial will be the first PGA event with fans in attendance since the restart of the tour from the pandemic.

The Memorial officially has approval to allow fans since they’ve already submitted a plan, and the governor’s optimistic that other tournaments will be allowed to have fans also once they present their plans.

The governor also set a reopening date for casinos, amusement parks and water parks in Ohio.

Those businesses as well as outdoor theaters can resume operations on June 19th.

They were closed back in March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

The governor also said that zoos, playgrounds, museums, and other entertainment facilities can reopen on June 10th.