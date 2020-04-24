Governor Says Ohio Will Be Ramping Up COVID-19 Testing

Governor DeWine says two new partnerships will allow Ohio to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

He says former governors Richard Celeste and Bob Taft, working with the newly-formed Testing Strike Team, have forged a deal with Cleveland-based Roe Dental to manufacture the swabs used to test for coronavirus.

Additionally, Thermo Fisher, which employees 1,500 workers in Ohio, has committed to providing the reagent used in testing.

By the end of April, DeWine says the state should be able to test more than 7,000 people a day and 22,000 people by the end of May.