Governor Says Statewide Mask Mandate Still A Possibility

Ohio’s mask order could cover more counties this week, as COVID-19 cases grow.

Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet The Press over the weekend saying a statewide mask mandate is still a possibility.

About 60-percent of Ohio is currently under a face covering order, which is determined by the virus transmission risk in the area.

This comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

DeWine is asking people to wear face coverings in public and to stay home to avoid spreading the illness.

Hancock County is still at the lowest alert level, while Putnam County is at level 2 and Wood County at level 3.

Masks are required in counties at a level 3 or 4.