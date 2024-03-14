Governor: Schools Should Consider Banning Phones In Classrooms

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says schools should consider banning cell phones in the classroom.

The governor held a roundtable in Dublin with educators from across the state who have tried this policy.

And the resounding answer was, it works.

A phone ban has led to better student engagement, fewer skipped classes and less bullying.

“It’s very difficult for an individual teacher to make a decision to ban cell phones in their classroom, I think it’s much better if it is made at the building level and district level as well.”