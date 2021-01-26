Governor Sets Parameters For COVID Curfew To Be Modified, Eliminated

Governor DeWine says the state’s COVID-19 curfew will now be based on COVID hospitalizations.

He says the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be pushed back to 11 p.m. if Ohio sees hospitalizations dip below 3,500 for seven days in a row.

If hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for seven days the curfew would move back to 12 a.m.

And if hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven days the curfew would come to an end.

“We’re basing the curfew on hospital utilization because it is one of our most reliable indicators of disease severity,” DeWine said.

“When people are sick enough with COVID-19 to be in the hospital in high numbers, we know that virus spread is high.”

He says the state has been below 3,500 hospitalizations for six days in a row, so we may see a curfew change this week.

Ohio has been under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew since November.