Governor Signs Bill Allowing Police To Charge Public For Bodycam Video

(ONN) – Police can now charge a hefty price for bodycam footage now that a new law has taken effect in Ohio.

Governor DeWine has signed a bill into law that will allow police departments across the state to charge up to $75 per hour of body camera video requested under the state’s public records law.

The law allows law enforcement to recoup man hour expenditures associated with reviewing, obscuring and redacting videos for release.

Ohio journalists and private citizens will bear the burden of that cost which could run into hundreds of dollars per case.

It should be noted that the fee is permissive and not mandatory.