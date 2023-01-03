Governor Signs Bill Creating Ulysses S. Grant Day In Ohio

(ONN) – The U.S. President from Ohio responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a day of his own

Beginning next year, April 27 will be Ulysses S. Grant Day in Ohio, home of the iconic Civil War general.

Grant was born on that date in 1822 southeast of Cincinnati in Point Pleasant.

Governor DeWine has signed legislation creating the day.

As the 18th president, Grant signed legislation creating the Christmas holiday in 1870.

The only federal holiday with a religious association, its constitutionality was upheld in 1999.

The judge said people could spend the day however they wish.